First DDB honor comes for year

Tonya James is the first featured DDB Unlimited employee for the new 2021 year.
Described as a “valuable part of the DDB family,” James is celebrating 10 years with DDB Unlimited on June 27, 2021.
“The people here are like my family,” Tonya said when asked what she liked about working for DDB.
“We have all grown together. We have been there for each other through ups and downs both in our work life and our personal life.”
James said she feels “blessed” to have been able to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since she's not a big fan of having to take time off because it can put co-workers “in a bind.”
James says her experience with DDB has taught her skills she may not have learned elsewhere.
She served DDB has a sales representative for about 1 ½ years before deciding to do work on the main line where where she has developed skills with power tools and in teamwork.
In her current roll, James is one of only three employees at DDB who can operate a Steinhauer machine. She also has some basic electrical knowledge and “strong” experience in how DDB’s products are put together and how the product benefits customers.
In her tenure, James has also served in the electrical department and a short stint in shipping.
Tonya is a proud grandmother. She welcomed the birth of her first grandchild, Kaden, into the world on Sept. 10, 2020, a “beautiful baby boy.”
“Tonya, I am proud to call you my teammate. On behalf of DDB, thank you so much for your years of service and dedication to DDB and your teammates.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.