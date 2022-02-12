First week of new session

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Session officially began on Monday at noon. Shortly afterward, members of the Senate joined us on the House floor to hear the governor's fourth State of the State address.
In his speech, the governor outlined several ways to help Oklahoma become a Top 10 state and emphasized the need to protect Oklahomans and our way of life. He named the need for fairness and safety in the medical marijuana industry, which is the topic of several bills this year.
One of the governor's goals is to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation. To meet the growing workforce demand, we must make sure common education, higher education and CareerTech work together to make every student college ready or career ready.
Governor Stitt also discussed ways to deliver taxpayers more for their money. Modernizing government agencies and increasing transparency are two points he mentioned, but he also outlined the opportunity to make a generational impact by investing in infrastructure.
Oklahoma was recently named among the Top 10 states for bridge safety, a huge improvement from a decade earlier when we were one of the worst states for bridge safety.
This is thanks to a signification investment by the Legislature for infrastructure. That funding has helped us improve pavement and safety on urban and rural highways, as well as complete several projects to help traffic flow. The governor is requesting $13 billion dedicated to transportation over the next 10 years to help continue to repair and upgrade our infrastructure systems.
In his address, the governor voiced support for ending the grocery sales tax. There were several bills filed in the Legislature this year to eliminate the grocery sales tax.
One of them, House Bill 3621, has already unanimously passed the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Finance.
HB3621 would phase out the state's 4.5% sales tax on groceries over several years.
Oklahoma is one of 13 states that has a sales tax on groceries. At the current rate of 4.5%, people spending $200 a week on groceries pay $468 in taxes on those groceries every year. Details about what items would qualify under HB3621 are still being finalized.
The exemption would only apply to state sales taxes. Many counties and municipalities have their own sales taxes, and groceries would still be susceptible to those local taxes.
Now that the bill has passed its subcommittee, it may be considered by the full House Appropriations and Budget Committee.
Our committees are beginning their meetings to hear and vote on legislation. I'll present my bills before committee in the coming weeks and will share updates about the legislative process. I'll also lead the House Public Health Committee meetings, and I'm meeting with legislators whose bills have been assigned to my committee. We'll coordinate a time to hear their bill before the committee, a vital step before a bill can be considered by the full House.
The next few months will be very busy as we work for the people of Oklahoma, but it's an honor to serve as your representative!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.