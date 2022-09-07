Fitness classes return to library

A series of free fitness classes are returning to Pauls Valley's public library.
A yoga class for everyone, taught by Tonya Tobey, is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 7 through Nov. 16.
Mylee Jones is the instructor for a similar class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 12 and continuing through Nov. 14.
The library's auditorium is also the place for tai chi classes set to go 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 19 through Oct. 26.
Adult education classes also began this week at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The class is to give adult students at least 16 years old the opportunity to earn their high school diploma.
The cost is $20 for registration and testing fee as classes began Sept. 6.
Students may bring their own laptops as interested students should text MarAnn at 405-863-3747.
The library is also offering a new tutoring program called Brainfuse.
The on-demand, web-based online learning platform, is now available to all Oklahomans through their local public library thanks to a statewide contract purchased by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
Brainfuse Homework HelpNow is an all-in-one suite of tutoring services designed for a wide range of academic needs – from elementary school curricula grades 3-12 to college level assignments.
It includes live tutoring available from 1 to 11 p.m. and self-study tools are available 24-7.
Students can use the secure file sharing feature in the writing lab to submit writing assignments to tutors any time of the day with responses within 24 hours.
The Brainfuse test center offers practice tests for all levels in math, reading and writing, as well as college preparatory tests including the SAT.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, will be Sept. 8 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
This second book in the series, which features a theme of “Hope Amidst Hardship,” is “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio
A lecture will be led by Ken Hada starting at 6 p.m.
Each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
On Oct. 13 a lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
“The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
• Now in place is the third book for the Pauls Valley Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This newest book is “Llama, Llama, Back to School” by Anna Dewdney.
It involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
