Floats, windows get the prizes

The floats brought in the winners from last week's Christmas Parade of Lights event in downtown Pauls Valley.
Parade winners included:
• 1st Place – Pauls Valley Dance Station.
• 2nd Place – Mercy Primary Care and General Surgery.
• 3rd Place – Pauls Valley Cub Scouts Pack 73/
• 4th Place – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County.
There were also a handful of winners in a windows decoration contest hosted by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the city of Pauls Valley and PV Tourism.
Taking the $1,000 prize for first place was Bloomin' Crazy followed by Cook Carson Appliances in second, Valley Blossom Shop in third and the Mayor's Choice went to Valley Gifts and Awards.
