Listed are the results of the open class contest for fresh cut flowers and potted plants during the recent Garvin County Fair.
Fresh Cut Flowers & Potted Plants
• Floribunda Rose, 1 stem – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Roses, not listed, 1 stem – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Ageratum, 1 stem – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Chrysanthemums, 1 stem – 1st, Kristi Thompson; 2nd, Holly Milligan, Pauls Valley.
• Daisy, Other – 1st, Vicki Russell, Norman; 2nd, Don Russell, Norman; 3rd, Mary Richardson, Elmore City.
• Globe Amaranth, 1 stem – 1st, Franci Fullerton, Pauls Valley.
• Impatiens, 1 stem – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 2nd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 3rd, Don Russell, Norman; 4th, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Lantana, 1 stem – 1st, Cay Hewes, Pauls Valley, 2nd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 3rd, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 4th, Don Russell, Norman; 5th, Holly Milligan, Pauls Valley; 6th, Vicki Russell, Norman.
• Marigolds with foliage, 3 stems – 1st, Helen Schmidt, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Bobbie Sides, Norman; 3rd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 5th, Don Russell, Norman; 6th, Mary Richardson, Elmore City.
• Periwinkle, 1 stem – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 2nd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 3rd, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 4th, Jo Holly Silver, Pauls Valley; 5th, Don Russell, Norman; 6th, Vicki Russell, Norman.
• Petunias, 3 stems – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 2nd, Barbara Morris, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 4th, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 4th, Alecia Staley; 5th, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 6th, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Phlox, 1 stem – 1st, Mary Richardson, Elmore City.
• Salvia, 3 stems –1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Shrub, flowering, 1 stem – 2nd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 3rd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 4th, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 5th, Vicki Russell, Norman; 6th, Mona Endler, Elmore City.
• Vine, flowering, 1 stem – 1st, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 2nd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 3rd, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 4th, Don Russell, Norman; 5th, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 6th, Holly Milligan. Pauls Valley.
• Wildflower, 1 stem – 1st, Vicki Russell, Norman; 2nd, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 3rd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 4th, Verla Nash, Foster; 5th, Don Russell, Norman; 6th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Zinnias, Large, 3 flowers – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Zinnias, Small, 3 flowers – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 2nd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Lisa Armstrong; 4th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 5th, Ron Endler, Elmore City.
• Other flowers not listed, 1 stem – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Maudine Hankin, Pauls Valley; 4th, Will Kerr Pauls Valley.
• Fruit and/or Vegetable Arrangement – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Miniature Arrangement 5 inches or under – 1st, Vicki Russell, Norman; 2nd, Don Russell, Norman; 3rd, Mary Richardson, Elmore City; 4th, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Tall Arrangement, 15 inches or over – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Tea Table Centerpiece, 14 inches or Under – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Junior Arrangement (up to 14 years) – 1st, Tinley Milligan, Pauls Valley.
• Unusual Container – 1st, Lilly Jones, Pauls Valley.
• Wildflower Arrangement – 1st, Stau Cecil; 2nd, Jordan Slack; 3rd, Norma Slack, Pauls Valley; 4th, Lilly Jones, Pauls Valley.
• African Violet Potted Plant – 1st, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 2nd, Gay Freeman, Maysville.
• Flowering Potted Plant – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville, Maysville.
• Foliage Plant 6 inch pot or under – 1st, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville; 2nd, Janet Smith Pauls Valley; 3rd, Rebekah Vietzke, Pauls Valley.
• Foliage Plant over 6 inch pot – 1st, Janet Smith, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Chestine Box, Elmore City; 3rd, Nina Rubio, Foster; 4th, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 5th, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 6th, Mike Pickett, Elmore City.
• Hanging Basket – 1st, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 2nd, Chestine Box, Elmore City; 3rd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 4th, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville.
• Succulents, aloe, jade, cacti, under 6 inch – 1st, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Melissa Koesler, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 4th, Norma Slack, Pauls Valley; 5th, Norma Rubio, Foster; 6th, Jeanne Rowlett, Maysville.
• Succulents, aloe, jade, cacti, over 6 inch – 1st, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 2nd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 4th, Franci Fullerton, Pauls Valley; 5th, Nina Rubio, Foster; 6th, Mona Endler, Elmore City.
• Trailing Plants – 1st, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 2nd, Wanda Nelson, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Gay Freeman, Maysville; 4th, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 5th, Mike Pickett, Elmore City; 6th, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Others (Dish Gardens, Terrariums, etc.) – 1st, Joy Pyle, Elmore City; 2nd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 3rd, Cynthia Pilotte, Pauls Valley; 4th, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 5th, Becky Armstrong, Elmore City.
