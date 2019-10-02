Focus is on land stewardship

Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host an Introduction to Land Stewardship workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Noble Research Institute Coffey Ranch, located at 16877 State Highway 32 in Marietta.
The workshop’s focus will primarily be on applying Aldo Leopold’s five tools to meet stewardship goals and objectives.
“The land is one of society’s most important resources,” said Jeff Goodwin, Noble Research Institute conservation stewardship leader and pasture and range consultant.
“We want to provide producers with the practices that support stewardship of land resources as well as the economic viability of their operations.”
This course will provide attendees with an understanding of the principles, processes and tools to effectively implement land-stewardship-focused management strategies on a producer’s operation.
Attendees will learn how managing brush, invasive species, grazing and wildlife populations; planting the right species; and implementing prescribed fire can provide positive ecologic and economic outcomes.
Producers who want to have a better understanding of land stewardship principles are encouraged to attend.
Weather-appropriate, outdoor attire should be worn. There is no fee for this event, but participants must register online by Oct. 8 to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
