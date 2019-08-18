Winning is a huge motivation. The hope of winning causes most people to press forward and give it everything they have. We were told when we were young that if we play by the rules and give it all we can, we can be winners.
“Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in the grave where you are going.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10)
We were told stories when we were young, where good things happen to good people and bad things happen to bad people. We were told stories about hardworking people who overcame the odds to be a winner.
We were told that the poor humble peasant girl who acts with integrity always becomes the princess.
We were told that the shy young man who conducts himself with honor eventually becomes a prince and gets to marry the princess.
Then, when we are older, we realize that life is not a fantasy world. Unlike the fantasy world, in real life smart people work for not so smart people, honest people get ripped off by dishonest people, and being a humble, hard-working, kind person makes you an easy target to get used and abused.
This leads a lot of people to give up and be depressed. But, it is also an opportunity to learn that everyday life provides opportunities to grow in wisdom.
In this way, God is shifting your focus from being winners to being wise. Everyone can't all be winners, but we can all be wise.
“I returned and saw under the sun that— The race is not to the swift, Nor the battle to the strong, Nor bread to the wise, Nor riches to men of understanding, Nor favor to men of skill; But time and chance happen to them all. For man also does not know his time: Like fish taken in a cruel net, Like birds caught in a snare, So the sons of men are snared in an evil time, When it falls suddenly upon them.” (Ecclesiastes 9:11-12)
We all have on our phone, computer, or in our head a plan for how tomorrow and the rest of the week will go. This helps all of us feel that life is under control, manageable, and turns out according to plan.
If we are honest with ourselves, this is just an illusion.
You can influence your life all you want, but you can't control every detail of your life.
There are circumstances that are out of your control that you remain completely unaware of until they blindside us.
From our perspective, without God’s view on things, it can appear that life is ruled by chance rather than God.
In the world we live in, we do not like to put people into clean categories like male/female, Believer/non-Believer, or wise/foolish.
But, God does not care about His poll numbers and throughout the Bible divides humanity into two groups, the wise and the foolish.
The world's rally cry today is for tolerance and diversity, and they foolishly do not even consider God in the equation. While we can't control our future, we can control our responses. We can choose wisdom over foolishness, even in the midst of chaos.
The wise life of Jesus is not only one to be appreciated, but also is one you need to experience. By the power of the Holy Spirit, any of us who have been foolish because of sin can become wise through God.
To be filled with the Holy Spirit is to have Jesus living inside you and through you, and to be led by the Holy Spirit is to be walking in wisdom in our lives with Jesus.
This wisdom and a new life in the Holy Spirit is available through Jesus to everyone, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, male and female, young and old, powerful and powerless, brilliant and simple, successful and failure.
This week as you go about your week, remember that you cannot control what happens to you, but you can control how you respond to what happens, what you learn from what happens, and who you become because of what happens.
How motivated are you, honestly, by winning? Are you as zealous for wisdom as you are for winning?
