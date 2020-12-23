Focus on love during holidays

It is easy to get busy with cooking, decorating, and shopping that we forget why we are doing all this in the first place. We are determined to make the best of this Christmas, but sometimes, the very people we love get lost in the holidays' hustle and bustle.
"For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known. And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love." (1 Corinthians 13:12-13)
If we decorate our houses perfectly with bows, strands of twinkling lights, and shiny glass balls, but do not show love to our families, then we are just decorators.
If we slave away in the kitchen, baking Christmas cookies, preparing a meal for our immediate families, but do not show love to our families, then we are cooks in the kitchen.
If we trim the tree with angels and ornaments with an angel but do not focus on Christ at Christmas, then we have missed the whole point of the holiday.
Love stops cooking to hug a family member. Love sets aside the decorating to kiss our spouses. Love is kind, even when stressed and tired. Love does not envy another year because our family traditions have to be modified. Love does not yell at the kids to get out of our way. Love does not give only to those who can give in return but rejoices in giving to everyone.
Love never fails. Dinners will get cold, trees will turn brown, presents will get lost, but giving the gift of love will last forever.
What are ways that you can make sure to love your family well this holiday season?
"Heavenly Father, thank You for sending Jesus. I am still amazed at Your love for me. Help me to never lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. I want to give as You gave with love. In Jesus' Name, Amen."
