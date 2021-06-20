Following Jesus' example

Happiness comes from being in harmony with the people around us, and harmony comes from humility.
Jesus is our ultimate example of humility.
“who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:6-8)
If we want to be a happy, humble person, we have to learn to ask ourselves: What would Jesus do in this problem? What would Jesus do for that person who is hurting?
“who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God,” (Philippians 2:6)
We have rights, but demanding our rights is not the best way to get our needs met.
We can be tender without surrender; we can be understanding without demanding.
“but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men.” (Philippians 2:7)
We need to look for ways we can serve. If we want to be like Jesus, we have to learn to serve. If we are uncertain how or where to serve, we need to look at the needs around us.
“And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:8)
Jesus is the ultimate model of humility. Philippians goes on to say that, because of Jesus’ humility:
“Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name,” (Philippians 2:9)
When we ask what Jesus would do, our answers will always be a humble one that builds harmony and happiness rather than bitterness and resentment.
When we follow Jesus’ example, God will honor our humility with harmony and happiness in our lives.
Will you follow Jesus’ example today?
“Heavenly Father, I want to walk humbly before You in honor, preferring others. I want the love and giving You show and have shown to me, to live in me towards others. Your love is giving, caring, and showing such love. I will honor You, and I will have harmony and happiness in my life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
