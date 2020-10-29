Food bank gets campaign boost

Oklahomans helped to raise $221,189 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma through Walmart and Sam’s Club’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign.
In its seventh year, Walmart and Sam’s Club engaged their customers and members, along with 22 suppliers to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic and support local food banks across the country.
“Joining in the fight against hunger has never been more important than now, with the increasing number of Oklahomans in need of food assistance as a result of the pandemic,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
“We are incredibly grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club, their associates, suppliers and everyone in our community who helped to support the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign.”
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, Delta Community Action and the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizen center.
Oklahomans participated in the campaign by purchasing select items from Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs during the promotion period. Customers also had the option to round up their purchases to benefit the Regional Food Bank.
The donations come at a time when Feeding America projects food insecurity in Oklahoma to worsen across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will help provide 884,756 meals to Oklahomans living with hunger in the Regional Food Bank's 53 county service-area in central and western Oklahoma.
“This year’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is especially critical given the great need communities are facing,” said Maria Zazycki, senior manager, Walmart.org.
“We are incredibly proud of the way our customers, members, suppliers and associates stepped up to support local Feeding America member food banks that are working so hard.”
Walmart and Sam's Club are crucial partners of the Regional Food Bank. Along with monetary donations and grants, both Walmart and Sam's Club rank as top donors in the Regional Food Bank's Retail Recovery Program.
Through the program, the Regional Food Bank pairs its community-based partner agencies with local Walmart and Sam's Club locations to recover food from the businesses.
Nearly $18 million was raised nationwide this year through “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” to benefit the 200 Feeding America member food banks nationwide. Additionally, Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation to Feeding America and member food banks. The Walmart Foundation also donated $5 million to Feeding America to help support communities and individuals facing hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.
