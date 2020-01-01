The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (the Oklahoma Food Banks) has announced Bailey Perkins is the new state advocacy and public policy director. Perkins will begin her duties Dec. 11.
Perkins will work on behalf of both food banks to inform policy makers at the local, state and federal levels on the prevalence of hunger in Oklahoma, its underlying causes and long-term consequences.
Her work will also have her advocating for policies that bring sustainable solutions for the more than 621,000 Oklahomans who live with food insecurity every day.
"Bailey brings qualified experience from the policy and nonprofit worlds," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"We are excited to have her return to Oklahoma and use her skill-set to fight hunger in the state."
Perkins joins the Oklahoma Food Banks after serving as a legislative assistant and special project coordinator for U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn where she advised the congresswoman on policy decisions, including working as a lead staffer on food security issues.
“So many issues come up at the national, state and local levels that impact hunger and poverty in our communities. The Oklahoma Food Banks welcome the addition of Bailey to our teams,” said Greg Raskin, communications manager for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
“Bailey’s experience and expertise will allow us to continue our reliable advocacy for those who struggle with hunger and whose voices often go unheard.”
Perkins received her Master of Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma in May 2014 before working as an education and fiscal policy analyst for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.
Prior to her time in Rep. Horn's office, Perkins served as the outreach and legislative director for the Oklahoma Policy Institute.
