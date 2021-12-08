Food boost big at the holidays

When Christmas time rolled around in the past it was one big day for volunteers with the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry when it came to giving out holiday baskets to folks looking for a little boost.
The long lines simply became too much as the pantry is now spreading that out multiple days for those qualifying clients to come pick up a normal box food complete with some Christmas items. That can include a whole chicken, ham or turkey.
The pantry is continuing to give out those holiday baskets to Samaritan baskets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the next couple of Tuesdays (Dec. 14 and Dec. 21) and 3 to 6 p.m. the next two Thursdays (Dec. 9 and Dec. 16).
Those coming to pick up baskets are asked to bring an ID and proof of residency.
These days extra volunteers are coming out to help in the big undertaking of making food available to so many people in need around the holidays.
According to the food pantry, the record number of families served in a non-holiday month is 227.
Last year it was more than 400 coming to the Samaritans to pick up food baskets in December. They're expecting at least that many throughout this December.
Putting dollar signs to that – the pantry is expected to spend about $15,000 on food this month. That compares to maybe $5,000 to $7,000 for a regular month.
Plus, before the virus pandemic the pantry only served low income residents in Pauls Valley.
Now it does receive some federal reimbursement money to serve residents from all over Garvin County.
