Food classes coming to library

A couple of food related classes are scheduled to return to Pauls Valley's public library in March.
The first is on the basics of canning, which is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Leading the free class is the Garvin County Extension Office.
Also a part of a health grant acquired by the library is one called “backyard farming.”
Teaming with local health department officials, the class at the library is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
Lessons on raised beds, containers and hay bale gardening are expected.
Lunch will be provided during the gardening class. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
•••
The next book in a current series at the library is “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen
A lecture on the book led by Professor Ken Hada is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19
The series has a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
Remaining books are “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich in May.
• The library has a few more free yoga classes going. They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11.
• Two free tai chi classes are offered at library at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through April 1. Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more.
• The next monthly educational presentation by the Alzheimer's Association at the PV Library will be 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The series will be the third Thursday of the month through July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.