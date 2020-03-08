A couple of food related classes are scheduled to soon return to Pauls Valley's public library.
The first is on the basics of canning, which is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Leading the free class is the Garvin County Extension Office.
Also a part of a health grant acquired by the library is one called “backyard farming.”
Teaming with local health department officials, the class at the library is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
Lessons on raised beds, containers and hay bale gardening are expected.
Lunch will be provided during the gardening class.
• The second of six free public meetings on Alzheimer's is set for Thursday, March 19 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
This first session last month was on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's.
• The next book in a current series at the library is “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen.
A lecture on the book led by Professor Ken Hada is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19
The series has a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
Remaining books are “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.