Food classes to make a return

Free cooking classes are set to soon make a return to Pauls Valley's public library.
The Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will host “Cooking Under Pressure” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The class is about learning to use an instant pot.
Janna Kelley of the Pontotoc County Extension Office is the instructor.
Kelley is scheduled to also lead a free home preservation class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 25.
The classes, free to the public, are being funded by a grant received by the local library.
Coming soon is the return of in-person yoga classes at the library as part of the grant.
•••
A filing period for three spots on the Garvin County Fair Board is scheduled to wrap up later this week.
One office in each of the three county districts is included in the filings set from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. each day this week through Friday, Jan. 15 at the county clerk's office on the second floor of the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Only registered voters in the county are eligible to file as a candidate. Any person who files must reside in the commissioner's district or city they seek to represent.
Any races that come from the filings will be contested during an election on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
