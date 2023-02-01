Food drive helps 'spread the love'

Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc. is calling on the public to help ‘Spread the Love’ during the month of February.
Delta is having a peanut butter and jelly food drive to help "Spread the Love" to local citizens in need of food.
The agency’s 2020 Community Needs Assessment revealed the need for food ranked fourth in overall need.
Donations can be dropped off at the following Delta Community Action locations:
• Pauls Valley, 225 W. McClure.
• Lindsay, 308 SW 2nd.
• Purcell, 122 W. Main.
The Spread the Love Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive, sponsored by Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc., will continue through the end of February.
Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc. is under the direction of Executive Director Karen Nichols.
For more information about services provided by Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc., please visit deltacommunityaction.org.
•••
Restored Hearts and Soles is holding its prom closet event featuring free dresses, shoes and jewelry from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Trinity Baptist Church near Grant and Loftin Lane.
Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library is also now collecting donations of socks to help out those in need.
All sizes of new socks in packs of six donated to the library will go to Restored Hearts and Soles, which works to children in need shoes and socks.
Anyone interested in helping can drop off the socks donation during the library's regular hours.
