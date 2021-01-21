Food efforts double up with new year

Kick off the new year by doubling your impact in the fight against hunger with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Holiday Match, presented by APMEX with additional support from the Cresap Family Foundation.
All donations to the Holiday Match are matched dollar for dollar, up to $700,000.
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, Delta Community Action serving all of Garvin County and the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program with the one in PV housed at the local senior citizen center.
The match ensures that each dollar donated to the Regional Food Bank helps to provide eight meals to Oklahomans living with food insecurity.
After the match is met, every dollar still helps provide four meals.
“Because I experienced hunger as a child, I know the huge difference the Regional Food Bank makes in peoples’ lives,” said Scott Thomas, founder and president of APMEX.
“APMEX employees and other generous Oklahomans have come together to support their neighbors in need, and we hope more people will contribute before this campaign match ends.”
One in six Oklahomans live with food insecurity. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Food Bank and its community-based partner agencies have seen a 30 percent increase in clients receiving food assistance for the first time.
"The support we receive from APMEX, the Cresap Family Foundation and all Oklahomans is so important right now as we work to provide meals for a growing number of Oklahomans seeking food assistance," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"Please take the opportunity to participate in the Holiday Match and double the impact of your donation."
Help deliver hope by making a tax-deductible donation at rfbo.org/give or by call 405-600-3161. Donations may also be mailed to: Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Holiday Match, P.O. Box 270968, Oklahoma City, OK, 73137-0968.
