Food match keeps going in September

Through the month of September every donation to the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Programs is matched dollar-for-dollar.
The match is up to $224,000 thanks to the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma, Dolese Bros. Co., New York Life, Marathon Oil, Mark and Beth Brewer, David Gorham and David and Lezlie Hudiburg.
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, Delta Community Action and the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizen center.
“The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma and Masonic Lodges across the state are honored to commit our efforts to the Food for Kids Match campaign,” said John Logan, executive director of the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma.
“This admirable campaign grants our lodges an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the benefit of children and families across our state.”
Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report shows that 19.6 percent of children in Garvin County suffer from food insecurity.
In a year impacted by the pandemic, the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Programs provided food assistance to 36,995 chronically hungry children in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma.
“The past year has underlined the importance of our Food for Kids Programs. As the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting Oklahomans and shutting down schools, we began to innovate so we could continue to safely provide food assistance to children who had lost their primary source of food during the week,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
Typically, a $100 donation would provide enough food to support a child in the Food for Kids Program for an entire year. With the match, the donation would provide enough food to support two students for an entire year.
Donations can be made by visiting foodforkids.us or by calling 405-600-3136.
