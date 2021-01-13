Dear Editor,
To all the donors and volunteers for the Samaritan Food Pantry – Thank You for all your wonderful support of our efforts to help the hungry people in our county.
It takes everybody, working together, to collect donations of food and money and then get the food distributed to our clients.
There were many individuals, including the school children, who donated and this enabled us to buy the food needed to fill the baskets.
In the month of December the Samaritans spent $18,000 on food.
What an outstanding effort by everyone! Thank you all so much!
It is such a blessing to live in this wonderful, caring, giving community! We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our citizens!
Even with our increased needs, the Lord continues to send us adequate donations to provide these food baskets and we praise Him!
This holiday season we served 406 households, which included 1,324 adults and children.
Your loyal support made this happen. The Samaritans only provide the hands and feet to get it accomplished.
A special thank you to each individual who volunteered! Your partnership in this battle on hunger in our community is greatly appreciated. God bless you aII!
The Samaritans
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.