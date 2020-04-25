Board members of the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry voted this week to offer even more help to local residents in need.
The Samaritan board voted this week to allow clients to receive help once a month instead of the normal schedule of once every two months.
The extra help is due to the local pantry getting help of its own from the Regional Food Bank.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the pantry located in the old NYA building in Wacker Park has closed for now.
A drive-thru service for residents who meet eligibility requirements is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Volunteers will check for ID's or proof or residence as the drive-thru is by the pantry's door across from the dog park. Volunteers will bring out prepared boxes of groceries to those clients who are eligible.
To find out more the phone number for the food pantry is 405-207-9077.
•••
The Whitebead School Indian Education TitleVI parent committee will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
Join the meeting at Hangouts Meet, meet.google.com/qtz-msfg-xyt, or join by phone, 1-510-945-0288 – PIN 743953595.
•••
The Pockets of Progress citywide clean-up day in Pauls Valley, originally scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to health safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopes are to reschedule the community clean up later when health officials say the event is safe for participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.