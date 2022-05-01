For my friend, JL

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.