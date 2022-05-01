For my friend, JL

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition: Est: 2020
“…in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” Mark Twain
On May the 8th, family, friends and colleagues of one of the mainstays of the Chino Community Theatre, (CCT), Chino, California, will gather in a celebration of the life of our dear friend, John Lynd.
Due to the challenges of meeting in groups due to Covid restrictions, this was the first opening where all the celebratory pieces fell into place.
John left us way to soon, and this column is a dedication to his memory.
For as an actor, director, master of ceremonies, author, film historian and ‘super fan’, and most importantly, mentor to so many actors and directors, there was simply no-one quite like him. He was of the generation that always viewed the creative process, especially over its stages, as a family affair. Once you were a part of his family, you were just that, a member for life.
I met John 37 years ago when we were cast in the second production staged by CCT, The Philadelphia Story.
The ensemble was a “lightening in the bottle” occurrence – a collision of talents; we simply gelled from day one, and never looked back.
So impactful was the production, that a rival theatre in a neighboring city contracted for us to re-stage the play from our (traditional) proscenium format to their arena setting. We enjoyed a summer run, and the forming of new relationships that continue to this day.
John was a major unifying factor in that success.
Secondly, John and I were cut out of the same mold, everything about theater, film and television interested us and we could talk about them for hours, always from different perspectives, and ends of the generation.
The power of art to tie us together, however, was palatable.
This past March, when the Oscars were handed out, I was thankful that he did not have to experience the “slap heard around the world.” I am not sure he would have dealt too well with it, not because of its impact today, but how it would resonate, under the surface, with future generations of film aficionados. The truest fans of the art form.
One of the areas that we never fully discussed was how streaming was impacting the Academy Award-Oscar selection process.
Knowing him, he would have welcomed the challenge of working through all of that – always for the benefit of Oscar history and its ever changing (and now allusive), relevance.
One of the most enjoyable experiences during the nearly four decades of our friendship was our lengthy phone conversations immediately after the Oscar telecast signed off. I would call him, and for the better part of an hour, well into my night, we would commensurate about who won, why they did, and why the others had not . . . and (maybe) should have - his knowledge for/against was profound.
Later in our time, I would ask him to give me his top picks for the major Oscars for the weekday edition of the column, and needless to say, when the awards had concluded, he was seldom wrong. He was not just a fan, he studied and reflected on the film landscape. I would share his picks with my readers to stimulate interest in the art form, and its history.
Finally, John was known for his astounding collection of autographs that he personally, and with dogged commitment, secured on his own. One of his last great accomplishments, and I remember this so well, (as the film is my top pick for best film of all time), was securing the last of the major stars from Sir David Lean’s Oscar winning masterpiece, Lawrence of Arabia.
Not just anyone from the cast, it was Mr. O’Toole himself that had alluded him for years. He had come close to securing the signature before, and finally, in a rather nondescript location, a parking lot if memory serves, the two finally met, Mr. O’Toole’s signature was gracefully secured, (John said that Mr. O’Toole could not have been nicer), and he had fulfilled his mission.
One of the last photos I have of John was him, smiling, as he sat by Mr. O’Toole’s footprints/handprints at their Hollywood home, in front of the famous (Grauman’s) Chinese Theatre.
To you dear friend, enjoy the stars.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
TA. Smith, author.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.