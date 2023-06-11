I have been watching, over Amazon, an early pioneer in the evolution of the American sitcom, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.
It starred the real-life Nelson family, Ozzie, Harriet, David, and Ricky, who would become a leading “rock n’ roll” entertainer and teen idol.
Up until just recently, this 1952-1966 family comedy series was also the longest running sit-com in history.
The television version had evolved from the Nelson family’s highly successful radio program that followed the same situational format.
Each episode captures the 14-year post World War II/Korean War suburban build-up of the nation like few others, focusing on the power and connection of family to each other and to their new community. Warm and ingratiating, each story line affirms the lifestyle that strengthened the new relationships, and the new country.
If you are into the technical aspects of early television recording, along with I Love Lucy, you should reflect on the Ozzie and Harriet model. It is amazing to me how Mr. Nelson, a true pioneer, who produced and directed many of the episodes, was able to capture, almost in “scrapbook-snapshot” fashion, each frame, and in the end, edit them into a meaningful story.
Along with outstanding art and set direction, techniques most surely learned and then adapted to the new teleview format, and acquired from the feature film industry, the flow is effortless, a bit dry at times, (a radio holdover?) but like watching a home movie on “Super 8” film.
Update: 2023 Tony Awards: Playbill.com: From its website and dated 5/28/23 came the following headline. (This should make for an interesting telecast, and that is being somewhat hopeful): The “WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) Has Asked Tony-Nominated Members to Not Attend the 76th Annual Tony Awards.”
It then goes on to say that: “A number of Tony nominees are also Writers Guild of America members…”
The Tony’s, airing tonight, (June 11), will be totally unscripted, certainly a rarity on today’s entertainment landscape. Actors, many times, are not too comfortable without a memorized script. Just a word of warning, it might not be too pretty.
It may be too early to see its ramifications, but the WGA strike has been in place since early May 2023, and the disruption, especially protracted over time, will have a major impact on what we watch over/through all sources, not just streaming.
{Note: I prepare the column a week in advance of publication on the Democrat’s website. Please check any primary/cited source for the latest updates.]
I was ruminating in the newsstand edition of the column that we had not seen a summer movie on the big screen, and when we got to considering our options, we may save up what is out there and return to the days of “Ozzie and Harriet” and take in a double feature.
What about an afternoon of “final installments?” Indiana Jones and then, Guardians of the Galaxy?
Makes my stomach hurt considering the amount of Coke and popcorn that would be consumed – maybe even throwing in some candy. Do they still make Raisinets?
“Ah summer,” a never-ending kaleidoscope of entertainment/gastronomic options.
Next week: Tony Award winning scenic designer Robin Wagner leaves the stage, and his legacy’s impact on this man of the theater.
Also: “Along the disturbing trend roadway”: Two major stories to stay abreast of during the climate created by the continuation/residual impact of the Writer’s Guild of America strike.
1]. The reimagining of our classic musicals and plays is becoming bolder in its “acquisition” of new titles, and,
2]. The use of pre-recorded music vs. live musicians.
Stay engaged, remembering that Broadway is 3,000 miles long.
“Breathe in, breathe out, move on.”
Where ARTS Thou? The @ home edition; Est: 2020
Content-Create-Connect
For; MES/CDS
TAS 6/11/23
