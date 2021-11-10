Forgiveness is a lifestyle

We have to ask for forgiveness, accept forgiveness from God and others, and offer forgiveness.
It is a continual process that will bring us joy and make us more like Jesus every day.
“Then the master of that servant was moved with compassion, released him, and forgave him the debt.” (Matthew 18:27)
God’s Word tells us to let go of our hurts and resentments and forgive others. We have to release our hurts instead of holding them.
Forgiveness is not something we do one time. We need to forgive every day of our lives.
Jesus tells the story of a king who forgives his servant. Similar to how the king canceled the debt of his servant, God sent Jesus to pay for our debts of sin.
Jesus has already paid for everything we have ever done wrong in our lives. He took the blame.
Jesus died on the cross for all your sins.
Whenever we are resentful, it always hurts us more than the person we are bitter towards today. While we are still worrying about something that happened years ago, the other person has forgotten about it.
Our past is in the past, and it cannot hurt us anymore unless we hold on to it.
We need to let go and create a new future based on God’s Word and let Jesus wipe away our pasts.
Because we need forgiveness every day, the Bible teaches that we cannot receive what we are unwilling to give.
If we want to be forgiven, we need to be forgiving.
How can you receive the forgiveness God has shown you if you are not willing to forgive others?
“Heavenly Father, thank You for forgiving me of all my sins and shortcomings. I take Your forgiveness into my heart and will apply it to others that may have wronged me. With bitterness all around, I must, yes must, keep on forgiving. When You live in me and through me, I will act like You in light of forgiveness. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
