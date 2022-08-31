Forgiveness shows love

If we have ever experienced forgiveness from a friend or family member, we know what forgiveness feels like. We understand the peace that returns and the restoration of the relationship.
“Therefore I say to you, her sins, which are many, are forgiven, for she loved much. But to whom little is forgiven, the same loves little.” (Luke 7:47)
The more we have wronged that person, the more grateful we are for the forgiveness they give to us. Everyone has done wrong at one time or another, and we all need God’s forgiveness.
Without God’s forgiveness, we cannot find the peace our hearts need. It does not matter whether there is only one sin in our entire life or a million, and it does not matter if our sins are just “little” or if there is a whole closet full of “big” sins.
God does not put quantity or size to our sin. One sin of any size, we become a sinner.
The more we recognize our sinfulness and need for a Savior, the more important Jesus is to us, and the more love is inside us for Him.
The woman who washed Jesus’ feet with her tears, dried them with her hair, and anointed His head with oil, had come face to face with her sinfulness.
She knew every sin she had ever committed and needed forgiveness.
“Then He said to the woman, “Your faith has saved you. Go in peace.” (Luke 7:50)
The Pharisee who had invited Jesus to his home for dinner had still to get past his mind to see his sinfulness.
The woman’s actions demonstrated true repentance, and she found forgiveness and salvation because of her faith.
Because of God’s forgiveness and grace, we can live in peace with Him.
The Holy Spirit helps us recognize when sin creeps in and allows us to ask for forgiveness, and our faith will enable us to find forgiveness and salvation through Jesus.
Is there anything in your life that you need to seek God’s forgiveness for today? Do you want peace and restoration of your relationship with Him? Ask Him to forgive you now.
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for the cross that provided the way for forgiveness of my sin. Because of the forgiveness through Jesus dying on the cross, I am now forgiven. I desire to grow in the grace and knowledge of Jesus and to reflect Your forgiveness to others. I will renew my mind with Your unchanging Word so others may know You through my life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
