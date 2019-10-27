Most people do not want to go through life alone. We are raised with the idea to live our life with a person we love, to buy a house, raise a family, and grow old together. But the problem is, a lot of people are not willing to do what is necessary to get there.
“Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, long-suffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.” (Colossians 3:12-13)
Overlooking each other’s faults, pushing through the rough times, and living in forgiveness are all things that are important in building a healthy relationship.
In fact, they are key to building lasting relationships with one another and also in living as a child of God.
“And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32)
How can you do that? How can you respond in tenderhearted mercy when harshness is directed at you? How can you be kind to other people who are mean? How can you be patient and peaceful when everything around you is intolerant and chaotic?
“For what credit is it if, when you are beaten for your faults, you take it patiently? But when you do good and suffer, if you take it patiently, this is commendable before God. For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that you should follow His steps: “Who committed no sin, Nor was deceit found in His mouth”; (1 Peter 2:20-22)
Your example is Jesus. He saw each of your mistakes. He knew every sin you committed, and He still came anyway. Jesus wore a crown of thorns, took every beating, heard every insult, and willingly died on a cross to pay for your sins.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
If Jesus was able to forgive every last sin of yours, and He even forgave the people who sentenced Him to death, how much more forgiveness should we give when forgiving each other?
“bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.” (Colossians 3:13)
Today, when you are tempted to hold a grudge, respond harshly, or rip into someone for their mistakes, let today’s devotion about Jesus replace those feelings with forgiveness.
Who has offended you recently? How did you respond to that person?
“Heavenly Father, I praise You for these words of instruction. As I listen to what You are saying, and as I put it into action as Your Word has said to me, I know I will live in the Victory You have provided. When I think I know a better way, I ask Your Holy Spirit to bring this to my mind and heart. As I know You have forgiven me for so much; I must offer that same forgiveness to others. You gave Your all for me; I will give back my all to You. Praise You, Father, for this freedom in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
