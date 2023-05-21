Forgiveness is one of the most powerful gifts that God has given us, but the steps in forgiving others can be super difficult.
“Take heed to yourselves. If your brother sins against you, rebuke him; and if he repents, forgive him.” Luke 17:3
Forgiving others is hard, and the love of God is the only way to set free those people who have hurt you. They say that hurt people hurt people, but the same can be said of forgiven people; they forgive.
“And if he sins against you seven times in a day, and seven times in a day returns to you, saying, I repent, you shall forgive him.” Luke 17:4
You can forgive the people who wronged you when you realize that God forgives you. You have so much freedom, but sometimes forgiving others does not feel like freedom; it feels like a heavy burden instead.
“bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.” Colossians 3:13
If you think forgiveness means giving in, you will resist forgiving. If you believe that forgiving means pretending that the offense never occurred or letting the other person get away with what they have done, that will make forgiveness seem impossible.
That is not what forgiveness means: Forgiveness means giving up your right to hurt the other person for hurting you.
Forgiveness is agreeing not to retaliate or to escalate the situation with the person that hurt you.
Forgiveness does not require you to return to the way things were. Instead, forgiving means you are willing to begin a process toward restoration.
Forgiveness opens up a dialogue. The restoration takes time, and forgiveness is the first step of that process.
“Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me, and know my anxieties; And see if there is any wicked way in me, And lead me in the way everlasting.” Psalm 139:23-24
A wise person once said that the pain you inflict on others is directly proportional to the pain you feel inside.
Spend time in prayer and ask God to show you any hurt or shame that you have not brought to Him. Ask God to show you any negative thoughts, ideas, or attitudes about yourself rooted in this pain.
Confess these attitudes and ask God to restore you. Ask God to remind you of who you are in His eyes, and ask God to give you His strength to walk in His freedom.
“And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32
Let the Holy Spirit lead You. God never asks you to live your life in your strength but with the help of the Holy Spirit.
There is no greater gift you can give God than a heart that knows the power of forgiveness and decides to set others free.
Forgiving shows that the love, grace, and mercy of God are operating in your life. It is time to start accessing this life-changing grace of forgiveness.
“O LORD my God, I cried out to You, And You healed me.” Psalm 30:2
God gives us the power to forgive. When we have the freedom of forgiveness, we have the power to set one another free.
This power sets the captives free and can affect the entire world. Forgiveness defeats darkness on a massive scale because it involves the resurrection power of Jesus.
Nothing can defeat the greatness and glory in one act of forgiveness.
How do you know if you are living in forgiveness as a forgiving person? Is there someone you tend to avoid? Your issue with that person can come from a lack of forgiveness.
“Heavenly Father, I will Spend time in prayer and ask You to show me any hurt or shame that I have not brought to You. I ask You to show me any negative thoughts, ideas, or attitudes about myself rooted in this pain. I want to have a forgiving heart, no matter what has been done. I want to live like You. Thank You for helping me through the work of Your Holy Spirit within. In Jesus name, Amen.”
