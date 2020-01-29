Former PV worker makes big jump

Dacona Smith is the incoming executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. effective Feb. 1.
He most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Sam’s Club, where he was responsible for the operations of nearly 600 Sam’s Clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Smith started as an hourly associate nearly 30 years ago at the Walmart store in Pauls Valley.
He then served as assistant manager, co-manager and store manager in several stores across Oklahoma and Texas before taking on a market leadership role in northern Nevada.
Following the market manager role in northern Nevada, Smith served as the regional general manager for all Walmart stores in Nevada, the vice president and regional general manager for North Texas (Dallas region), the senior vice president for the Walmart U.S. central division and the senior vice president for the Walmart U.S. West division.
In this last role, Smith was responsible for the operations of 967 Supercenters and more than 300,000 associates in 22 states.
While leading Walmart’s West division, his leadership drove consistent sales growth, generated increased profits, successfully implemented new technologies and processes, while consistently managing and developing strong talent.
Smith has bachelor’s degrees in business administration and business marketing from East Central University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He and his wife, Kay, have four kids.
