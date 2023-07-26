Fortress in God

In Bible times, towers were an essential part of the protection of the city. Many cities built high towers at the corner of each wall. These towers were hollow, with a staircase reaching to the top.
“The name of the Lord is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe.” Proverbs 18:10
Each served as a watchtower to spot invading armies and provide the defensive upper hand. The height placed archers at a distinct advantage as the enemy approached.
Come to God and be safe. Find refuge in Him in every circumstance, for He is protection. He is willing and able and always available for us.
Remember, in every circumstance, He promises to keep you safe.
Come to God and find peace. Seek His guidance always and find the peace that we all long for. Find safety from Him, who is our everlasting protector.
Come to God alone, for He is all that we need. We can always find what we are looking for from Him.
Those who follow Jesus realize that only He is the place of security and protection. That is why we run to Jesus and are safe.
Only God protects us throughout this life.
Jesus is the only One who can deliver us safely home.
Remember, as you face challenges today, that you have a fortified tower that will protect you from anything that comes against you. All you have to do is seek God, and He will protect you.
“Heavenly Father, I will remember, as I face challenges today, that I have a fortified tower that will protect me from anything that comes against me. All I have to do is seek You, Father God, and You will protect me. You are the strong tower, and I know as I run into it, I am safe. Thank You for leading me this day. In Jesus name, Amen.”
