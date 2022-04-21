||||
Foundation grant goes to chamber
Donald Leonard "Don" Franklin of Ada passed away April 13, 2022 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 88 years.
Shirley Jean Mooney of Wynnewood passed away April 14, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 71 years.
Steven Burt Dulin of Worcester, Massachusetts passed away, April 8, 2022 at his home, at the age of 51, after a long battle with cancer.
Kenneth “Bullet” Brumley, 74, was born to Jackie Hanner Brumley and John Brumley on March 17, 1948 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma and entered his eternal home on April 13, 2022.
