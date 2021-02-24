Foundations - and an homage

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#786
At the time of my initial writing, we had just returned from walking in the snow – a Valentine’s Day gift – how wonderful, and in Texas. That is the good news, then, later that night, and on into the next day, not so much fun, where for the first time in my memory, we experienced rolling power periods.
The temperature in our home got down to about 65, the heat would return in 45-minute blocks, just enough time to get the house back to (the recommended) 68 degrees, before being shut down again for the same length of time. Growth and progress are wonderful, however . . .
Drury University, Springfield, Missouri: To The Class of '71 – A salute: I had been fortunate to attend a high school in Naperville, IL and the foundation that was built over my final two years there, due entirely to the collegiate level vocal music program brought to the school by a brilliant motivator and artistic visionary, John Pearce, more than prepared me to enter Drury to pursue a formal theater education.
I quickly discovered that when blended with my background, Drury’s smaller campus, with its low student to professor class size ratios and their commitment to quickly get students immersed in all facets of theatre arts study and production, led me to soon realize that I was exactly in the right place.
My parents and I had made the right decision, a sound investment that played out over the next four years, and for my entire career.
Mark Twain on education: “Learning softeneth the heart and breedeth gentleness and charity.”
Carne Golf Links: A tournament update: The latest from the team on the Western Ireland site is three-fold, and my thanks to Fiona for providing monthly updates throughout the event.
They are in the process of garnering sponsor support, seeking celebrity entrants, and completing course upgrades that are always incumbent on the host club. The latter, in particular, is challenging enough given Ireland’s normal weather, but they have had weeks of rain, and then there are COVID-19 restrictions.
I will be saluting their creative efforts through the August 2021 event.
Next week: From The Golfers Journal’s podcast series, Irish golfing icon Paul McGinley reflects on many aspects of playing the game and leadership lessons learned in that process.
T[’s]-ube: I have three wonderful selections: From the world of choral music: Visit the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s rendition of “Homeward Bound,” and achingly beautiful hymn and then, for an international experience, savor Handle’s “Hallelujah” Chorus from his Messiah.
The supporting article that contained the short Messiah selection stated: “For more than 25 years, the 'la Caixa' Foundation (Spain) has been organizing concerts, bringing together professional and amateur musicians in more than 20 cities throughout the country.
“This Christmas, due to the pandemic, the seasonal concert had to be held in a different way. Barcelona-based Igor Studio created an innovative hybrid digital project that brought together live and recorded performances of the 'Hallelujah' Chorus from Handle’s Messiah. The project included more than 350 amateur singers from Spain and Portugal, along with professional musicians.
“The videos recorded by (the) singers were combined with audio recorded by the Catalan Baroque Orchestra and the Barcelona Ars Nova Choir, along with a live performance by a group of orchestra members in the magnificent Gothic Basilica of St. Mary of the Sea in Barcelona. The videos were projected on various surfaces inside the church, to spectacular effect.”
The final recommendation is a much longer piece, so you may want to find a few hours to enjoy the virtual birthday celebration, in song, of the career of Stephen Sondheim.
“Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration.” An inspiration on so many levels, and especially if you have students of musical theatre nearby, they need to watch some of the best in the business show how interpreting a song is truly accomplished. Moments provided by Mandy Patinkin and Michael Cerveris are particularly moving.
That’s my Will: In the spirit of the day, here is a telegram from February 25, 1934: Dated New York, N.Y., “Say, the New York weather fellows deliver the goods. They advertised in all the papers yesterday that they had another storm in rehearsal, that they would be ready to produce one that would be a bigger production than the last one, and by gosh I believe it looks tonight like the boys are going to make good.” Yours, Will Rogers.
Our Town: Dateline-The surface of Mars: To the team at NASA, thank you for your “Perseverance,” times two. You are a credit to our nation, and its future, one creative application at a time. Now, more “Ingenuity,” as we await the first flight of its on-board helicopter – and so named.
How appropriate that its first flight will be short in duration, both in time and distance, much like the very first flight in history executed by the Wright Brothers 118 years ago. Both launched heavier than air flight, soon available on two worlds. Well done, and God Bless America.
“The Great Texas Ice-Out”: I so appreciate greetings from around the country on the Texas weather challenges. It has been interesting, to say the least, and the least remembered is probably the best. It is like we always told our guys, “It’s a learning opportunity!” – and believe me, this has been a Ph.D. in many areas of daily life.
Connections made, locally – and celestially inspired, on occasion, since '06.
See you in the local paper!
t A s
(For EFA-62)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.