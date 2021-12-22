A group of Masonic lodges all came together to make donations that provides one big boost to a Garvin County group still recovering from the shutdowns of a pandemic.
A total of four lodges in Garvin County joined forces to help out the Garvin County 4-H program.
Doug Strickland of Valley Lodge No. 6 said this is the first for this kind of teamwork, which along with Pauls Valley also involved Masonic lodges in Wynnewood, Stratford and Lindsay.
When this became a possibility he spoke with a state Masonic official about the idea of the four lodges coming together for donations to the same local cause.
“I asked if this could be done, and he said it would be great. He said it's never been done,” Strickland said about four individual lodges participating in a single fundraiser.
“I know these guys just want to help, so everybody voted to do it. The lodges were all for this.”
Lodge members originally “showed up” to be a part of a 4-H fundraising dinner before then scheduling a time to make their own donations to the county 4-H program.
“The important thing is the four lodges came together, and the 4-H groups are alive and well and continue to do what they can to thrive.
“COVID has killed them like everybody else. It was an easy decision to assist them. We know the need.
“It's amazing what these kids can do. These kids, I call them country kids, are head and shoulders above others because of what they do and the responsibilities they have every day. They're trained, self motivated, all are usually good students.”
