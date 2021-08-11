Four new members join chamber board

Four new members have joined the board of directors for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Grace Farnan is an assistant vice president and financial center manager at First United Bank.
Joe Don Looney is a longtime employee of Amcor and a member of the Pauls Valley Board of Education.
Hal Brock is vice president of business development for the Southern Plains Medical Group.
In Pauls Valley that includes the recently reopened local hospital, SPMG Valley Family Clinic and SPMG Urgent Care and Diagnostic Center.
Allie Crow is a clinic director and physical therapist at Physical Therapy Central managing the day-to-day operations for the clinic.
The chamber's schedule this month is:
• Aug. 15 – Work begins on the 2022 Community Guide.
• Aug. 17 – Board meeting at noon (RSVP).
• Aug. 27-28 – Bark in the Park and Feline Friends Festival in Wacker Park.
The September schedule for the chamber is?
• Sept. 6 - Labor Day, Chamber office closed.
• Sept. 16 - Legislative Luncheon at Reynolds Recreation Center.
• Aug. 21 – Chamber Board meeting at noon (RSVP).
• Aug. 25 – Brickfest and Car Show.
The chamber is also now accepting applications from vendors interested in setting up at Brickfest this September.
Applications are available on the PV Chamber of Commerce's website or at the chamber office, 112 East Paul, during regular business hours.
For more information about the Brickfest event contact PV City Hall.
