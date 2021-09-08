Free health classes anyone?

Free yoga anyone – that's part of some free health activities returning to Pauls Valley's public library this week.
One is vinyasa flow, open levels for experienced yoga students, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.
Another is yin yoga, a slow paced style where postures are held for longer periods of time, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.
A beginners yoga class is from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 13 through Nov. 1.
A chair yoga class, gentle practice with postures performed while seated or with the aid of a chair, from 10 to 11 a.m., Sept. 17 through Nov. 5.
A free tai chi class is 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 19.
All the classes will be held at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
• A six-week dog obedience class will be offered starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the dog park in Pauls Valley.
The cost is $50 as participants need to bring a six-foot leather leash and a choke chain that properly fits the dog.
Children must be at least nine years old to participate. If they're in 4-H there is no charge for the class.
Dogs must be at least three months old, and a copy of current vaccines must be provided. Sign up and pay at Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• A Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Pauls Valley Public Library. The principal chief is expected to be in attendance.
• With school now back in session the Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed its hours.
Starting on Sept. 10 the new hours will be weekends only, specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
