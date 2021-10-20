Free play turns into fashion show

What started out as a free play has now turned into a whole lot of fashion at the Ardmore Little Theatre.
Officials with the area theatre say the original idea was to offer a free play to its season ticket holders.
That idea has now turned into something different – a "Flares of Fashion" fashion show scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at The Goddard Center.
The event will feature some pretty strong ties to both Pauls Valley and Wynnewood.
The show itself is being coordinated by Donna Hansen Love of Wynnewood, an ALT performer, board member and one of the theatre's costumers.
Love said she came up with the idea during a recent inventory and reorganization of the costume room.
Through the years people have donated clothes, hats, purses and fabric to the theatre with most of the “beautiful” donations never actually making it to the stage.
“Over Ardmore Little Theatre's 66-year history, we have acquired hundreds of costumes, a few through purchase but mostly through generous donations of ALT members and their families," Love said.
“We wanted to let those donors, our performers and the community see some of these fabulous outfits which we seldom have opportunity to include in our performances.
“The fashion show seemed like a great time to show them off. There are designer clothing, a huge donation from a professional ballroom dance and lots of elegant clothes from past decades.”
The show has been put together in decades. The 1920s and '30s will be the first 15 minutes starting off with a short Charleston dance. The rest of the decades through the '80s will follow with clothes, music and a short dance.
There will descriptions of the outfits as well as interesting tidbits on how clothing styles changed.
The finale will be all the women in beaded gowns and the guys in tuxedoes.
There are seven women from Pauls Valley and one woman and three guys from Wynnewood who are set to be performers or models for the show.
There is free admission and open seating to the show at The Goddard Center in Ardmore, 401 1st Street SW.
