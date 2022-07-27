We have all felt trapped by our circumstances or actions and wanted freedom from a crisis, person, feeling, or other things that made our lives difficult.
When we find ourselves in these situations, we want freedom but struggle to find it.
"For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free from the law of sin and death." (Romans 8:2)
No matter our circumstances, God offers freedom we could never find on our own with our power.
Jesus gives freedom from sin and death when we believe in salvation through Him.
“And having been set free from sin, you became slaves of righteousness.” (Romans 6:18)
We have been set free from sin and death and are no longer bound by sin; our sinful nature and desires do not hold us back.
Instead, we have been set free, and sin no longer has a hold on us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
God loves us so much that He sent His Son, knowing He would need to face suffering and death, and this was the price of our freedom.
We now have freedom over sin and death, leaving us with the decision to choose the freedom God has blessed us with and follow what is right or let our sin continue to control us and go after the things of the world.
The freedom we experience in Jesus is greater than anything the world can offer.
It is life-changing, and we have been made completely free from sin's power because of what Jesus did on the cross. That is the most freeing news there is!
Are you following Jesus or being controlled by what the world says?
“Heavenly Father, thank You for the freedom I have in You. Jesus lives in my heart; the Holy Spirit is within me to lead, guide, and bring all things to my remembrance in serving You. I am free from what this world is offering as You are the all-knowing God. You will lead me around the enemy’s pitfalls and traps that are trying to be put for Your children. I am victorious in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.