Freeze damage to trees and plants

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
After the severe winter weather in February our office has been contacted from many who are concerned about signs of freeze damage to trees and landscape shrubbery. Homeowners are encouraged to not panic.
Damaged trees may have only suffered a temporary setback and healthy trees should produce new growth within a few weeks.
Few landscape plants recommended for Oklahoma die directly from cold weather during an average winter. Generally, many factors contribute to what is commonly called winterkill.
To keep plants healthy avoid late-summer fertilization and pruning, supply plants with adequate moisture, and mulch to keep moisture and temperature levels even.
Haul all infested debris away. Many insects and diseases over-winter in dead plant parts. However, most leaves and clippings can be composted or shredded and used as mulch. Do not allow fallen leaves to remain piled on lawn grasses.
During severe winters and when late spring freezes occur, even well adapted plants may be damaged.
Winter damaged shrubs should have begun growth by June 1 at the latest. However, freeze damaged shrubs often begin growth early only to collapse and die with the first hot days of summer. Treat freeze-damaged plants as follows:
• Narrowleaf Evergreens (juniper, pine, etc.) – Species differ in their ability to recover from winter damage. Juniper (cedar), pine, and Arizona Cypress should be removed if 30 percent or more of the top is dead. Otherwise, cut out dead branches and prune to reshape.
Arborvitae and yew are the only species of this group with dormant buds. Thus, they can be cut back severely and recover or be maintained as a hedge. In the spring, apply fertilizer at label rates to promote new growth.
Do not place fertilizer against the stems or trunks of plants. Scatter fertilizers from slightly beyond the branch tips toward the stem.
• Broadleaf Evergreens – Even though the top may be partially or completely dead, the plant may grow from the base. Allow enough time for new growth to appear before deciding to remove or prune. If top damage is severe on such plants as abelia, euonymus, nandina, and jasmine, cut the top back to within six to 10 inches of the ground.
Such plants as cherry laurel and holly should be pruned back to side branches having live wood. In the spring, apply fertilizer at label rates to promote new growth. Cultivate carefully to avoid damaging fine roots near soil surface. Water thoroughly after fertilizing.
• Flowering Shrubs – Remove all dead wood and part of the oldest and weak spindly canes or stems of damaged flowering shrubs. Tree-type shrubs such as althea and crape myrtle should have only the weak and dead wood removed. Old and weak plants should be completely removed. Multiple-stemmed shrubs such as spirea and forsythia can be cut back to within six to 10 inches of the ground if severely damaged. Fertilize as noted for narrowleaf evergreens.
For proper timing and pruning techniques see fact sheet HLA-6409, “Pruning Ornamental Trees, Shrubs, and Vines.”
For more information on winter protection see fact sheet HLA-6404, “Winter Protection for Landscape Plants.”
Information courtesy of Extension horticulture specialists David Hillock and Mike Schnelle. Fact sheets referenced in this article and other related information may be found online at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/.
You may also contact the Garvin County OSU Extension office at 405-238-6681.
(Melissa Koesler is the director of the Garvin County Extension and is an agriculture and 4-H youth development educator.)
••••
OSU Extension is also leading a couple of free classes this week at Pauls Valley's public library.
First up is “Food Preservation 101” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Participants will learn the basics of making jam and jellies, various methods of making jam and jellies and the latest technology and equipment that simplifies the process.
Janna Kelley, family and consumer sciences educator in Pontotoc County, will lead the class. Call OSU Extension in Garvin County or the local library, 405-238-5188, for more.
Then it's gardening and backyard composting at the same PV library from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27.
OSU Extension horticulture educator Courtney DeKalb-Myers will lead the program.
Social distancing will observed at both sessions as all participants are asked to wear masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.