Friday the day for healthy status

Applications for the 2021 Certified Healthy Oklahoma program must be received by close of business on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 to be considered.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma – a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma – is a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.
“Earning Certified Healthy Oklahoma status is a badge of honor that signifies health is a priority for participating businesses and organizations,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health.
“We applaud the efforts of those community leaders who pursue the certification as a key to elevating the health and wellness of all Oklahomans.”
To learn more about Certified Healthy Oklahoma, or to apply, please visit certifiedhealthyok.com.
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program offers certifications in seven categories – Business, School, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and Restaurant.
There are three levels of certification – Basic, Merit and Excellence.
Applicants will receive a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, and could qualify for additional resources to help create healthier environments. Program participants will be notified in March which certification level they were awarded, and in June will receive formal recognition at an annual awards ceremony.
More than 2,000 Oklahoma businesses and organizations applied for the program in 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease.
OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
