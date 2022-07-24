From a splashdown to a splendid reveal

By Tim Smith
Where A r[ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
The @ Home Edition
Est. May 2020
I really look forward to this time of the summer, for during the July 16-24 period I get to re-live one of the seminal moments from my early adult years, the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on another celestial body.
I can still remember where I was during that first moon walk. I barely moved from the old black and white television on my grandparent’s porch until Neil, Buzz and Mike, Michael Collins, the Command Module pilot, were home safely.
We were on a “first name basis” with our heroes back then.
Fast forward a few weeks to August 1969: When it was announced that the trio was going to take a world tour, and that one of the stops was Chicago, I knew that I had to be there. A buddy of mine and I rode the train, made our way to the parade route and later to the plaza where they spoke to a massive crowd. We were “stars struck” for certain.
I remember, especially being so close to them as the parade passed us by, that they looked like porcelain dolls, fragile in their demeanor and appearance. Almost surreal in the aura that embraced them. They were certainly anything but that within, having accomplished one of the greatest feats in human history.
Somewhere in the family archives are a few of the snapshots I took on that day. Even though they are beginning to fade into nothingness, not so with my memories. They are as clear as ever – and will remain so for the rest of my life.
Space and time. July of '22: On July 12th, those that still enjoy following NASA and the exploration of the universe were captivated when the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope were released to the public.
Breathtaking might be an understatement, for when you couple these first images with the fact that what we were seeing occurred billions of years in the past, it is staggering what the heavens may hold, may reveal, one image at a time, during the quarter of a century of the telescope’s life expectancy.
You can watch NASA’s image reveal ceremonies on YouTube if you missed the live event.
Well, how are you coming with your summer movie viewing schedule? Certainly, it is easier if your weather is anything like ours is here in North Texas. You go whenever you can, right? It has been well over three weeks since we have seen temperatures that have not been over the hundred-degree mark during the day.
Today, writing this to you, we barely made it over 90, so that may be the harbinger of better, and wetter days ahead. Fingers crossed.
If you are traveling to the west, especially in the Utah area, you are encouraged to see one of the productions being presented by the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah. This season, the stage offerings are: All’s Well That Ends Well – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – King Lear – The Sound of Music – Clue – The Tempest, just to name a few.
Yes, they have something for everyone. They also offer backstage tours, free play orientations, and seminars where you can interact with those that work on stage props, costumes, and the actors and actresses.
Update: Some time back I shared that I have been purchasing CD’s from thrift stores and garage sales and have been downloading onto the home PC. I have developed an impressive “old man’s music library,” the family’s definition.
Anyway. One realization came to me the other day: Of the literally thousands of CD’s that I have perused to establish my collection, two artists I very seldom, if ever, find, Willie Nelson and John Williams, the composer of the iconic Star Wars score.
Both are highly prolific, Mr. Williams' film works alone have been nominated 52 times for the Academy Award, but not one of those scores will you discover, even those for the Harry Potter film series that contained multiple films.
That shows the power of connection.
Next week: Four-part vocal harmony at its finest. You are going to want to listen to these selections for sure.
Remember, there is always an opening night, or a large number as in Cedar City, and our towns as well.
For Elvina: 1931- [1965]-2022: John’s wife and creative muse
For Otis: 1926- [1968]-2021: A Broadway Baby
t. a. (“word”) smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.