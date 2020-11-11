From bright to warm, it will still be colorful

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#771
Heartfelt appreciation to all our Veterans and their Families! God Bless America!
Well, that was an interesting week. During these periods, a good book, a favorite film, a bit of time spent in the great outdoors is what is needed and thankfully, we were able to enjoy some of each.
I am really looking forward to sharing my latest read, a most interesting book by Bill Bryson. I have shared two others of his books over the past few months, yet this one holds a special niche primarily because he serves as an example – a template for my writing style.
More on that in my more formal review the end of this month.
Encourage you to seek out his “One Summer: America, 1927” if for no other reason than to calm the nerves as it relates to our national order which seems to be off kilter. The challenges, situations, personalities and convulsions that came together during a five-month period in 1927 will leave you wondering how we ever saw 1928, and more importantly, how we did not anticipate October 1929.
From the book's cover: “What happened in America in the summer of 1927? What didn’t happen? Bill Bryson retells the story of one truly fabulous, jaw-dropping season in the life of his native country.”
We are excited about the release of the next series in The Mandalorian story and with its episodic format, it is a perfect diversion from the day to day infusion of news and weather challenges. Even my “Star Wars” raised children have been checking in to see if we are keeping up – and we are.
Not going to give anything away, and yes, The Child just might steal a scene or two, but only speculating.
Speaking of weather, it has been simply glorious in North Texas, can it really be this close to Thanksgiving, and so out to the golf course I headed to continue, in hopefully not a vain attempt, to reclaim that long dormant skill set.
Those of us who are lovers of the game were sorely disappointed when the news came that the Masters Tournament was being moved to the fall instead of April when it is normally played and serves as the traditional kick off to the professional season.
Tomorrow is the 2020 edition’s first round, and to see Augusta, Georgia’s late fall colors replacing the normal vibrancy of an emerging spring may not be an entirely melancholy experience.
With no fans on the Augusta National Golf Course property, and they numbered in the tens of thousands each day, we will be able to see the course like we have never been able to before. Let us not lose sight of the fact that we are being given a spring gift in this fall season of strife. Play away, gentleman.
Rounding out the week that was: As I typed those six words, I was reminded of a very popular television program from the early 1960s that was titled, “That Was the Week That Was” – or “TW3” was how it was always referred, and I was considering reclaiming it’s spirit a bit for this weekly conversation.
When I got to thinking a bit more, that really is the theme that I have used for years, so maybe a simple expansion of the current format is all that is required. With so much of the arts world in limbo, creativity is what is needed now more than ever. Keep your ‘paper’ turned to just the right page.
Right before sending this to my editor I received an email from my undergraduate alma matter, Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, containing a video titled “Broadway Cabaret.”
The virtual musical showcase, just in my short preview, has already brought back memories from my four years there that are as fresh today as they were the day after I walked across the ‘stage’ and received my diploma. I am so pleased that they are reaching out like this to alumni. Small universities have very unique challenges, and with smaller graduate bases to call upon, especially in times like we are experiencing, that places a particular burden on their mission.
Drury will celebrate its 150th birthday in 2023, and that ‘dramatic’ accomplishment will hopefully be celebrated across all its stages. Well done. More next week.
With all that is swirling around us, please remember, that there would be no election if not for the sacrifices made today and yesterday by the women and men who serve and have severed in our military.
God Bless America for their commitments to keeping us safe so that we can continue to select those who will lead us today and in the future.
The songs from our wars remember when.
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town, since 1/06.
For my golfing readers, enjoy Masters Week.
See you in the local paper.
t A s
