Did you know that God is in the business of bringing life from death? No where else is this seen more clearly than in the resurrection of Jesus who offers us life if we follow Him. Do you believe this?
“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” (John 11:25)
The essence of our faith is Jesus’ death on the cross, dying for your sins, paying the penalty of sin so that you could be forgiven and made right with God. But that is not all.
Being dead, buried in the tomb, and resurrected to new life, God gives us the ultimate example of bringing life from death.
“For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 4:14)
When a person makes a decision to put their trust in Jesus and accept the gift of a new life, that person moves from being spiritually dead and separated from Jesus, to spiritually alive with the indwelling of the Holy Spirit (moving from death to life).
When a loved one dies, Jesus gains a lot more than we have lost. Yes, we have lost. We will never again share time with that person in this life. There are no words on the magnitude of the loss we feel, but the loss is never beyond Jesus’s words:
“Father, I desire that they also whom You gave Me may be with Me where I am, that they may behold My glory which You have given Me; for You loved Me before the foundation of the world.” (John 17:24)
While many may believe a lot about Jesus and even read the Bible, until we know God personally, we remain spiritually dead. Because God sees life, not just from the physical perspective, but also in terms of the spiritual, Jesus is very clear: we must be spiritually born again.
We must allow God to take us from death to life.
The death of a loved one can cause one of the greatest tests of our faith, but can we trust that our loved one is better off in the Lord and it can be for us too when we believe in the hope that death will never win.
“Precious in the sight of the LORD Is the death of His saints.” (Psalm 116:15)
There is so much more to life than this temporary existence. Jesus has already defeated death at the cross.
Death, for a Believer, brings permanent freedom from the enemy and It also means we will be like Jesus, and for that, there is tremendous hope.
Do you believe? If not, you can today. If you are ready to make a decision to believe in Jesus and follow Him, pray along with us.
“I know I’m a sinner, and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe Jesus Christ is Your Son, and I believe that He died for my sin. I believe You raised Him from the dead and He lives. I now accept Jesus as my Savior, and I will follow Him as Lord of my life from this day. I ask for Your help and for You to guide me each day. I want to walk in Your will. This I pray in Jesus' name, Amen.”
