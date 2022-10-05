From greenhouse to beefing up cattle

The Garvin County Extension Office will be busy the next few days first hosting a greenhouse program and then taking part in a multi-county look at beefing up cattle.
First up is a program on hobby greenhouses and indoor plants scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley.
Then there's a master cattleman program at Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne.
The Extension office here is joining forces with those in McClain and Cleveland counties to host this 14-week program starting Thursday, Oct. 20.
The objective is to enhance the profitability of beef operations and the quality of life for beef cattle producers by equipping them with vital information on all aspects of beef production, business planning, risk management and marketing.
The program includes an educational curriculum based on the Oklahoma Beef Cattle Manual and a producer certification process.
Registration fee is $175 as the Beef Cattle Manual is included.
Space is limited so call Garvin County Extension at 405-238-6681, McClain County Extension at 405-527-2174 or Cleveland County Extension at 405-321-4774.
