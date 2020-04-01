By Tim Smith
The @ home family edition
My appreciation to the staff at the Pauls Valley Democrat for granting space to share some thoughts on how the arts can ease some of the challenges of being confined at home during this serious health crisis.
At the outset, a few reminders: A few thoughts each week will not replace my weekend column, Where ARTS Thou?, now in its 14th year of publication in the weekend pages of the Democrat.
Secondly, we raised four wonderful sons and those years will provide a foundation for what is to follow.
It is my hope that the spiritual, practical and social ideas may provide new directions for the days and weeks that lay ahead. In other words, they will be affirming, kind, gentle and with all respect for the work you are doing to raise your family.
Stay the course, this too shall pass and we will be a stronger nation in the end.
I'll be attempting to blend the past and the present, and whereas that may seem to be mission impossible, what was once old is proving to be new again, as the Hallmark Channel and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon being filmed in his home using family as his production team, have shown.
One of the areas to look at as time begins to take on new meaning is to experiment with new methods where working together as a team is paramount, whether your family is under the same physical roof and/or the greater sky.
During the 1980's, '90s and 2000's when our family was growing up in Southern California, Southern Texas and Oklahoma, the technology was certainly not at the level we have today, yet we still had the same number of hours to fill, especially during those occasional snow and/or ice periods. How quickly we too had forgotten those (rare) days when living in the more temperate Midwest since the early '90s.
I see you smiling, you do have experiences when weather kept you indoors, so that is a place to begin.
I am also going to refrain as much as possible from what might be more obvious, given such a wide variety of options over and through social media, computers, cable, streaming, smart phones and televisions and Kindle style units. I will work hard to limit my personal recommendations of titles, products and services.
The goal: Rather than just filling time, make this new found period one where we develop a repository of memories that will sustain our families in years to come. That makes the creative process more individual – with its incumbent ownership.
Recently, the film, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” opened in theaters staring Tom Hanks as Mr. (Fred) Rogers of PBS fame and there could not be a more perfect model than Mr. Rogers to help launch our weekly conversation. He once said:
"Some toys make children conform to them. They are not objects that children could make conform to their own fantasies and feelings. The time spent making those toys work means less time spent in the kind of p(l)ay young children need most – play of their own invention. There is a big difference between toys that we can can adapt to our own inner needs and toys that make us adapt to them."
Create something lasting, together.
From Mr. Smith's neighborhood, to yours:
Be safe, be aware and take care – and remember, no hugging your neighbors – just yet.
(Editor's Note: With the coronavirus pandemic Tim Smith is offering a second column each week entitled Where (oh where) A r [ts] Thou? The @ home family edition.)
