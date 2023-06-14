From last week, and then . . .

By Tim Smith
After all, we just had the Tony’s: Robin Wagner, noted scenic designer recently passed away and it was interesting reviewing his impressive resume.
He won three Tony Awards, and three of his more than 50 productions should be considered milestones in their impact in altering the musical theater genre’s landscape, HAIR – A Chorus Line – and The Producers, the latter earning him one of his Tony’s. The other two Tony’s were for “On The 20th Century” and “City of Angels.”
In an homage to the designer, Richard Sandomir, in the May 30, 2023 New York Times stated: “On Broadway, his work (also) included the sets for the transcendent 1968 rock musical “Hair” (in the New York Times, Clive Barnes described a “beautiful junk-art setting”) as well as “The Great White Hope,” Jesus Christ Superstar,” “42nd Street,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Jelly’s Last Jam,” “Dreamgirls” and Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and “Angels in America: Perestroika.”
“Mr. Wagner’s set designs could be elaborate or simple, depending on the story and what the director wanted. He viewed scenic design as problem solving.”
I saw “Hair” in its original production, and as it was my first Broadway experience, I don’t have many recollections as to the set.
I also saw “A Chorus Line” during its original run, and the simplicity of his stage space embraced and highlighted each dancer and their story-delivered behind its classic white line.
“The Great White Hope,”: Even to this day, contained the most powerful and compelling male stage performance I have ever experienced, James Earl Jones as fighter, Jack Jefferson.
Mr. Wagner’s settings were brilliantly executed in their capturing of early 1910s America along its “pugilistic” storyline.
“The Song Remembers When”: (Written by Hugh Prestwood/Recorded by Trisha Yearwood)
When a song strikes me, I am going to pass it along in this new section.
I have developed an impressive home CD library collection, and I am always coming across a song from the Broadway catalogue that, like the sets from Mr. Wagner, bring back memories of my theater going journey. I invite you to the excellent sources online that will summarize the stage productions highlighted.
This time out, it is Ragtime, the 1998 musical that traces the story of three families (whose lives are interwoven) at the turn of the 20th century.
The leading female, Mother, in a song appearing late in the second act titled, “Back to Before” is delivered by a (future and multiple) Tony-nominee, Marin Mazzie
This love song to her husband, is tinged with pain, (and) hold on; it is something to behold in the power realized by the perfect connection between the artist, the lyric, and the score.
She would be Tony nominated for the role. Ragtime won best book, score, and orchestration Tony’s that season.
Challenge: One of the difficulties with a column format like this is commenting on “today’s” events. For example, writing in advance places a premium on what I can discuss as it relates, for example, to awards programming, i.e. the upcoming Tony Awards.
Case in point-Canadian fires and their impact: When I was putting the final touches on this week’s edition a story broke that aa actress on Broadway (in a solo performance), had to stop her show because she was having a hard time breathing. The understudy completed the work.
This truly odd turn simply added more fuel to the fires, (sorry as it is such a dangerous situation), of the state of the Broadway community leading up to the Tony telecast.
One should consider, and in serious reflection, that with the WGA, (Writer’s Guild of America) on-going strike, musicians challenging the use of recorded music vs, live artists, (the producers have since relented and are now using live musicians), low box-office returns due, and in great part, to shows in previews and closing, and now the dangerous air quality issues, will anything “close to normal” be aired on the June 11 Tony Award telecast?
6/12/23: The morning after, the night before: When all the votes were tallied and the early reports were compiled it appears that the ceremonies went off without a hitch, and with 12 different productions taking home at least one award, Broadway enjoyed a respite from the challenges surrounding its ability to keep “the shows going on.”
