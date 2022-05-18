From nothing to something

It is easy to look at the world around us, with all the hate, war, suffering, disease, and bloodshed, and think, what is going on? It can be upsetting if we dwell on all the bad things going on in the world today.
"In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth." (Genesis 1:1)
God tells us that He created the heavens and the earth. After God created the world, Adam sinned, and with Adam's sin came to be the world we live in now.
The bad things we see in the world around us are not what God intended when He created the world. Today's world is not the world God had created; it was perfect and good.
Now we live in a world that has been caused by sin.
The good news is that God promises that He will give us a new heaven and a new earth.
“Nevertheless we, according to His promise, look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.” (2 Peter 3:13)
When we see hate, war, disease, and bad things going on in the world, do not let them discourage us or cause us to doubt God.
Instead, realize they are part of the sin that influences people's decisions and know that we have hope in Jesus.
If God can create the universe from nothing, He can give us peace in our world.
God can take our weaknesses, failures, and wrongs and make them into something that will glorify God.
The Bible is full of people who had absolutely nothing to offer God, but when they surrendered themselves to God, He used them in incredible and powerful ways to change the outcome of the world.
The next time you feel that you cannot make a difference, remember you are just the kind of person God's looking for to use.
Give yourself to God and let Him turn your something into the change you want to see in the world today.
“Heavenly Father, as I look at the world around me and see all the things going on, I must remember You have a plan. You have offered the way of escape, and that plan for my life is to be lived in You. You are my refuge and strength and an ever present help in time of trouble. My trust is in You and You alone. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
