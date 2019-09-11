The fruits and vegetables brought out the blue ribbons during the recent Garvin County Fair in Pauls Valley.
Listed are the winners in the open class category.
Fresh Fruits & Vegetables
• Cucumbers – 1st, Angielce Graves; 2nd, Tinley Milligan, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 4th, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 5th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Garlic – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 2nd, Mike Pickett, Elmore City; 3rd, Mika Pickett, Elmore City; 4th, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 5th, Gay Freeman, Maysville; 6th, Mona Endler, Elmore City.
• Okra, 6 pods – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 2nd, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 3rd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 4th, Gay Freeman, Maysville; 5th, Taylor Clark, Elmore City; 6th, Angielce Graves.
• Onions, Yellow – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 2nd, Joy Pyle, Elmore City.
• Onions, White – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Onions, Red – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Pepper, Jalapeno or Hungarian Wax (3) – 1st, Eddie Thompson, Wynnewood; 2nd, Christy Thompson, Wynnewood; 3rd, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 4th, Lisa Shepherd, Foster; 5th, Joy Pyle, Elmore City; 6th, Tom Vietzke, Pauls Valley.
• Pepper, Other Hot (3) – 1st, Chloe Cobb, Wynnewood; 2nd, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 3rd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 4th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 5th, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 6th, Lisa Shepherd, Foster.
• Pepper, Sweet Bell (3) – 1st, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 2nd, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 3rd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 4th, Lisa Shepherd, Foster.
• Pepper, Sweet Banana (3) – 1st, Christy Thompson, Wynnewood; 2nd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 3rd, Joy Pyle, Elmore City; 4th, Eddie Thompson, Wynnewood; 5th, Lisa Shepherd, Foster; 6th, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Potatoes, White or Russet (3) – 1st, Susan Deviney, Maysville.
• Potatoes, Red (3) – 1st, Susan Deviney, Maysville; 2nd, Joy Pyle, Elmore City.
• Pumpkin, Jack-O-Lantern, Round & Flat (1) – 1st, Carol Darrow, Maysville; 2nd, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 3rd, Gay Freeman, Maysville; 4th, Mona Endler, Elmore City.
• Squash, Butternut (2) – 1st, Tom Vietzke, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Rebekah Vietzke, Pauls Valley.
• Squash, Zucchini (2) – 1st, Angielce Graves; 2nd Rebekah Vietzke, Pauls Valley.
• Squash, Yellow Straight Neck (2) – 1st, Angielce Graves; 2nd, Tinley Milligan, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Susan Deviney, Maysville.
• Tomatoes, Large Type (3) – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 2nd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Tomatoes, Cherry or Grape (5) – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 2nd, Pat Tracy, Maysville; 3rd, Becky Armstrong, Elmore City; 4th, Angielce Graves; 5th, Cariol Nelson, Elmore City; 6th, Olevia Bullock.
• Watermelon, Round (1) – 1st, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Other Vegetables Not Listed – 1st, Alecia Staley, Maysville; 2nd, Christy Thompson, Wynnewood; 3rd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Red Apples (3) – 1st, Mila Pickett, Elmore City; 2nd, Mike Pickett, Elmore City.
• Peaches (3) – 1st, Mike Pickett, Elmore City; 2nd, Mila Pickett, Elmore City; 3rd, Tom Vietzke, Pauls Valley; 4th, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Pears (3) – 1st, Jan McIntyre, Elmore City; 2nd, Bobbie Sides, Wynnewood; 3rd, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 4th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 5th, Ron Endler, Elmore City.
• Other Fruit Not Listed – 1st, Mia Pickett, Elmore City; 2nd, Mike Pickett, Elmore City; 3rd, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City.
• Native Pecans – 1st, Joy Pyle, Elmore City; 2nd, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 3rd, Ron Endler, Elmore City; 4th, Gay Freeman, Maysville; 5th, Gayla Ezzell, Elmore City; 6th, Pat Tracy, Maysville.
• Improved Pecans – 1st, Joy Pyle, Elmore City; 2nd, Mona Endler, Elmore City; 3rd, Ron Endler, Elmore City.
