God's presence is always with us, but we do not always recognize it or take time to be conscious of it. Many unhappy people are spending their lives chasing things when nothing can keep us satisfied except God Himself.
"You will show me the path of life; In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore." (Psalm 16:11)
When people are not satisfied inwardly, they usually look for some external object to satisfy their hunger. Often they end up in a fruitless search for that which can not fill the emptiness within. We have heard it said, many people spend their lives climbing the ladder of success, only to find when they reach the top that their ladder is leaning against the wrong building.
When we keep our priorities straight, we discover that everything we need in life is found in God. Seek to dwell in His presence. In Him is the path of life, the fullness of joy, and pleasures forevermore.
The reason we can laugh and enjoy life despite our current circumstances is that Jesus is our joy.
“Until now you have asked nothing in My name. Ask, and you will receive, that your joy may be full.” (John 16:24)
Joy comes when our head, heart, and motivation are Spirit-driven. By the grace of God, we have a beautiful inheritance of eternal and tangible relationship with our Heavenly Father.
“O Lord, You are the portion of my inheritance and my cup; You maintain my lot. The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; Yes, I have a good inheritance.” (Psalm 16:5-6)
Imagine what the fullness of joy looks and feels like. What would it be like to have a real encounter with the fullness of joy today? In the fullness of joy, there is no sorrow, worry, doubt, or fear. In the fullness of joy, there is abundant life, peace, freedom, and love.
“Then I will go to the altar of God, To God my exceeding joy; And on the harp I will praise You, O God, my God.” (Psalm 43:4)
Consistently encountering the presence of our Heavenly Father is the sole source of "exceeding joy" on this earth. Only in spending time going to His altar will we experience the joy that is our portion. Only in His presence will the joy of the Lord truly become our strength.
Heavenly joy is a cornerstone on which we live lives that reflect the goodness, grace, love, and reality of our Heavenly Father. Joy is meant to be the mouthpiece by which we declare how wonderful a relationship with God truly is.
Choose today to spend time encountering the fullness of joy that can only be found in the presence of God. Allow God to bring a radical change in your life and experience the Heavenly joy today that you might demonstrate the surpassing kindness of your Heavenly Father to a world that is desperately seeking what only can be found in a restored relationship with Him.
Are you experiencing the fullness of joy in your life?
Heavenly Father, my true fullness of joy is only found in You. You will show me the path of life; In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore. My joy is important to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
