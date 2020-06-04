Founder's Day Fun will be offered to everyone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Murray Lindsay Mansion and the Pikes Peak School museums located in Erin Springs just southwest of the Erin Springs Cemetery in far western Garvin County.
“Come enjoy relaxing fun with your family under the shade trees on the mansion lawn. Watch your children and youth enjoy old-fashioned games as they run and play in the freedom of a spacious yard. Help the children make giant bubbles to float across the yard.”
Both museums will be open for tours as the public is invited to learn about the history of the early days in Erin Springs and Lindsay, which includes pictures of the broom corn industry and photos of businesses and other historic buildings.
A Pauls Valley community event normally coming in the fall is getting a virtual head start.
It's the Recall Run Virtual 5K – normally a 5K run or walk through the streets of PV.
This year it's going virtual because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The event has become a virtual race in order to honor social distancing and to give runners the “freedom and flexibility” to complete the run on their own time.
The race fee is $25 with registration set to end June 22.
Event founder Mike Dyson says he is also focused on the overall mental and physical wellness of the participant by implementing “Guided Training Sessions” that help prepare runners for their final timed run or walk.
With a virtual 5K race participants can choose to run or walk the distance in any setting – outside or even on a treadmill inside.
Once done with the race, submit your timed run on the event's website in order to download your race certificate.
A fundraising campaign is now underway to add a new doggy splash pad to the Paws Valley Dog Park located in Wacker Park.
The campaign to raise the money is being led by members of a dog park committee working with P.A.W.S., which is short for the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society.
To donate to the splash pad and hydrant, see the donate page on the website –pawsvalley.weebly.com – or contact anyone on the park’s committee: Mickie Grimmett, Tammy Ward, Lisa Pratt, Cathy and Brett Agee or Steve Freeman.
Pauls Valley's public library has opened its hours just a little bit more starting earlier this week.
The expanded hours for the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will be 10 a.m. to noon for senior citizens and noon to 5 p.m. weekdays for the general public.
Staying in place is the limit of no more than 15 people being allowed inside the library at any one time.
There will also be “limited time” allowed for patrons using the library computers.
The COVID-19 threat also means the library won't be doing a summer reading program for children this year.
There is the possibility the library could come up with a few surprises this summer as a way of reminding children to stick to reading.
Because of the pandemic the library has also called off a book lecture series originally scheduled for this fall.
