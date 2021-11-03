Fun and 4-H join up for event

It's an event all about having some fun while also raising money to help 4-H programs all over Garvin County.
The “Fallin' into Fun” event coming later this month is the first annual Garvin County 4-H Fundraiser.
It's set to begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The fundraiser to meant to help the 4-H programs in Garvin County make up for some of the revenue lost from other events that had to be canceled during the virus pandemic.
“With this event and our county support, we will be able to fulfill financial needs that our 4-H members encounter from time to time.”
As for the approaching “Fallin' into Fun,” it will feature a barbecue dinner, cornhole tournament, dessert auction and “fun for the whole family.”
Donations will be taken at the door as proceeds will be used to help members attend an annual 4-H camp, leadership conferences and other activities.
The event is sponsored by the Masonic lodges in Garvin County, specifically in Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford and Lindsay.
•••
The Wynnewood Masonic Lodge #40 and the Elmore City-Pernell Ag Boosters will host a grilled pork loin dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the ECP Elementary cafeteria.
The proceeds will be used to help with the cost of the FFA members to attend state convention.
•••
The Stratford 4-H and FFA will hold an annual pork loin dinner and trophy auction fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Stratford Freewill Baptist Activity Center.
All proceeds raised will be used to support local students wit 4-H and FFA projects.
