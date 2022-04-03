Fun, and musical entertainment in the sun

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.