Fun, and musical entertainment in the sun

“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
Spring has arrived and with it, the planning begins for long anticipated summer vacations. Yes, gasoline prices may impact those agendas a bit, but I sense, that budgets will be shifted around to compensate. I also get the feeling that we have been sheltering in place/staying within a short drive from our homes for so many months, that now that we can get out, we will do so.
If those plans take you to the desert southwest, stop for a time in the wonderful city of Tucson, Arizona and while you are there, take in a production at one of my favorite theatre’s, The Gaslight Theatre.
My mother (99 years old tomorrow) lived in Tucson for decades, and as I would travel out to see her once and sometimes twice a year, and the fact that we are both theatre ‘geeks’, (she has a degree in theater from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, known for its theater excellence); from those very earliest days, we would take in a production.
One of the running jokes between us is that in the weeks leading up to my arrival, is that I would always ask if she had secured Gaslight tickets. Given the climate and easy accessibly of Tucson year-round, the obtaining of tickets was not always a sure thing. I don’t ever remember there being an empty seat.
One visit, when Mother had been challenged to get seats, in fact when I boarded the plane from home, I was still not sure if she would be successful, when I landed and exited the gate, I had somehow penned a sign that read, “Will work for Gaslight tickets.” She laughed, sort of.
In the end, we were securely in place, in our seats, with bowls of popcorn and an adult beverage and enjoyed the show.
Of the dozens that we saw, I can say without hesitation that not one was not complete with top-notch production values and truly designed as a complete family entertainment. The key word there is ‘family’; you would never hesitate taking all age ranges to experience a Gaslight production.
What started out as a summer theater style operation quickly became that and so much more. From the website, and if I may, a perspective that hopefully will eventually lead you to its box office sooner rather than later:
“That’s right folks, we’ve been around long enough now to have a history! It all started back in 1977 when a young 24-year-old U of A (Arizona) student named Tony Terry Jr. grabbed a few great friends from the drama department and headed to Alaska! Skagway, Alaska to be exact. They founded the “Mighty Moose Melodrama Theatre” and the one and only production was called 'Gold Fever! Or Danger at Bonanza Creek!' ... After a long, cold BUT FUN summer, the troupe said 'The heck with this! Let’s head back to the desert!' Shortly after their return to Tucson and with the help of Tony’s brother…they opened The Gaslight Theatre in an old red barn…We are so grateful to our talented and dedicated actors, directors, musicians & technicians who continue to make The Gaslight what it is today. Having been entertaining Tucson families for almost 45 years, we are still performing Gaslight Classics like 'The Phantom of the Opera,' and 'The Two Amigos,' but we’re also introducing brand new comedies such as 'Space Wars,' 'Wizard of the Rings,' 'Henry Porter,' 'Ghostblasters,' and 'Elf’d' to make memories for a whole new generation. We take pride in crafting entertainment for the young, old and everyone in between.”
With onsite eateries and other amenities and services, a matinee or evening performance at The Gaslight is one that will resonate for a lifetime.
March was designated as Music In Our Schools Month and here is what Maestro Leonard Bernstein said about music education:
“I propose that the reading and understanding of music be taught to our children from the very beginning of their school life; that they learn to participate with enthusiasm in the study of music from kindergarten through high school. No child is tone deaf; every child has the natural ability and desire to assimilate musical ideas and comprehend their combinations into musical forms. Every child can be taught to read music as he or she is taught to read words; and there is no reason why both kinds of reading cannot be taught simultaneously…Children must receive musical instruction as naturally as food, and with as much pleasure as they derive from a baseball game. And this must happen from the beginning of their school lives.” Mr. Bernstein, New York City, 1977
Remember, there is always an opening night, in the desert southwest as well.
