A noncompetitive walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Rotary Pavilion at Purcell Lake.
The walk is open to the public as all ages are welcome. However, an adult must accompany children under the age of 12.
There will be 10 K and 5 K routes along paved trails and city streets.
This event is suitable for wheelchairs, strollers and joggers. Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash.
Restrooms will be available at the start, and water will be provided at the start and any checkpoints.
Participants may register and start any time between 9 a.m. and noon. All walkers must finish by 3 p.m.
The walk is for free unless participants would like to receive IVV credit.
New walker packets will be available for $6 for those interested in beginning to record sanctioned walks.
The event is sponsored by the Wandergruppe Walking Club, Inc. For more information about this and other local, state and nationwide events, go to www.ava.org online.
The American Volkssport Association is a national organization devoted to “Fun, Fitness and Friendship.”
